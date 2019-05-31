HERO Center Seeks Director

As the HERO Center continues to take shape in Cottage Grove, the search has begun for a director of the facility. According to a post on social media by the Cottage Grove Police Department, the ideal candidate will oversee operations of the “exciting and cutting edge workplace”, in support of local police, fire, and EMS personnel. The facility will also be available for public access. Applications are now being accepted. For complete details and application packets, log on to GovernmentJobs.com, and search HERO Center Manager.