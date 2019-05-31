Hwy 95 Closes June 10

The preliminary work is done on the approaches to Hwy 95 with some trenching of nearby ditches and signage erected to alert drivers that the closure date for access to the Washington County road has been pushed back a week to begin on Monday, June 10th. Crews continue the safety improvement project that will require a detour of this main thoroughfare until September or October depending on the weather and construction conditions. Beginning 12:01 a.m. Mon, June 10th, Hwy 95 between 70th St./Co. Rd. 22 and Hwy 61 will close to through traffic with Motorists directed to follow the posted detour of 70th St., Keats Ave./Co. Rd. 19, and Hwy 61. Local access will be maintained for businesses and residents from 110th St. Delays on the detour routes are expected as drivers adjust to the change.