Kids Fishing Contest Cancelled
Due to the high water along the St. Croix the Prescott Kiwannis have cancelled the Kids Fishing contest that had been scheduled to take place on Saturday. Safety for all was the overriding factor in the decision. They may consider a rescheduling date, but that has not be determined.
