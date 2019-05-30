«

»

Print this Post

Kids Fishing Contest Cancelled

Categories:

Featured

May 30, 2019

May 30, 2019

Due to the high water along the St. Croix the Prescott Kiwannis have cancelled the Kids Fishing contest that had been scheduled to take place on Saturday. Safety for all was the overriding factor in the decision. They may consider a rescheduling date, but that has not be determined.
   

This post has no tag

Permanent link to this article: http://kdwa.com/2019/05/kids-fishing-contest-cancelled/

Leave a Reply