Lawsuit Against Cottage Grove Daycare

Washington County Attorney Pete Orput announced Monday afternoon that his office, working closely with Washington County Community Services and the Minnesota Department of Human Services, has filed a lawsuit seeking an injunction against the operator of an unlicensed child care provider. The suit, which is one of the first of its type filed in Minnesota, uses the contempt powers of the court to prevent providing future unlicensed child care. In February of this year, Cottage Grove Police Department acting on a report that Megan Martin was providing unlicensed childcare in her home, executed a search warrant at the residence. During the search it was discovered Martin had 12 small children in her care. Police found a room with 3 children still strapped into their car seats with blankets draped over them. Searchers discovered at least 17 different licensing violations Martin could have been cited for if she had a license. Police detected an odor of alcohol emanating from Martin that a preliminary breath test yields a result of .12 blood-alcohol content. Martin admitted providing a childcare center for approximately 5 years and stated she had actively avoided obtaining a license. Parents of the children were contacted immediately and removed their children from the home.
County Attorney Orput stated that “There are hundreds of competent, caring licensed childcare providers and It is abhorrent there are those who choose to ignore the laws intended to protect our children. He encourage parents and grandparents to use public resources to determine if your childcare provider is properly licensed
The case remains under review for potential criminal charges but, County Attorney?s Office in consultation with DHS determined to seek a court order that will prevent Martin from providing child care to any children other than her own and prohibit her from advertising to provide childcare.
Whether a provider is licensed can be confirmed by contacting your county social services department. In addition, the Minnesota Department of Human Services website at https://licensinglookup.dhs.state.mn.us is an excellent source to look up not just childcare licensing but all licenses issued by DHS to provide care for children and vulnerable adults.
The next court appearance in the case is scheduled for Friday, May 10, 2019, at which time the County Attorney?s Office will ask the court to make the current Temporary Restraining Order Permanent.
Lawsuit Against Cottage Grove Daycare
