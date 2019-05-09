Perraults Killer Receives 15 Years

Dakota County Attorney James Backstrom announced on Thursday, May 9th that Uriah David Schulz, age 41, currently residing in Apple Valley, pled guilty to Manslaughter in the First Degree in connection with the death of his girlfriend, 41-year-old Elizabeth Victoria Perrault of Burnsville, Perrault was a 1995 Graduate of Hastings High School and was the mother of 3 children According to the release, Backstrom noted that Perrault’s death occurred on or about November 1, 2017, but her body was not located until April 22, 2018 when fishermen near Burnsville found her body in the water near the bridge that spans across the l-35W Highway.
Schulz initially denied doing anything to Perrault and said that she was alive the last time he saw her. However, during the sentencing in court, Schulz admitted that he and Perrault had been fighting, that he blacked out and found her body when he awoke. He acknowledged wrapping her body in a blanket and that he brought her body to the area where it was found near the Minnesota River
Judge Tanya O?Brien sentenced Schulz to the statutory maximum of 15 years in prison. This is an aggravated upward departure of 70 months under the Minnesota Sentencing Guidelines due to the concealment of the victim?s body. Schulz has been in custody at the Dakota County jail since his arrest on September 10, 2018 and will now be transferred to state prison.