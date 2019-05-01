The April 30th meeting of the Public Works C ommittee was called to order by Alderperson Rob Daugherty . Members present were Joshua Gergen and Maureen Otwell. Public Works Supervisor Mike Kinneman, Water and Sewer Supervisor Dennis Eaton and City Administrator Jayne Brand who represented staff . Also present was City Engineer Greg Adams. Several items were before the committee including consideration of a refurbishment of Water Tower #2 that should take place within the next 2 to 3 years at a total estimated cost of 450,000, adding 4% for inflation each year the project is postponed. City staff is also recommending having further discussion
about doing a full rate case study with the Public Service Commission knowing of this expense.
A second topic discussed was the possible reconstruction, water, sewer and storm drain on Pearl Street. Gary Ries owns 5 acres north of Hwy 10 on Pearl Street and proposes to build four homes and four large commercial garages. There are also a number of other vacant lots in that area where development could occur. The city advised the committee that residences north of Hwy 10 currently have a well and septic
system. The proposal would include a 25 foot street, with no curb and gutter and no storm sewer. There would be replacement of
existing culverts. About 525 feet of the sewer could be gravity sanitary sewer provided there are no basements. The remaining 910 feet would be a forcemain sewer with private grinder stations. The water would be extended along Pearl Street and bored under Hwy 10 at an approximate total project cost of $690,000 including engineering.
Funding could come from TIF #5 as the water project would be looping and would be within the required 1/2 mile of the district. There was no official vote on this topic.
More from the April 30th meeting of the Prescott Public Works committee can be viewed online and heard in an upcoming newscast.
Prescott Summer Construction Proposals
