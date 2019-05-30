Raiders 6th, Kuhn Qualifies For State

The Hastings Raiders Boys Golf Team finished in sixth place overall in the Section 1AAA Meet, at the Jewel in Lake City on Tuesday and Wednesday, but did qualify Junior Terry Kuhn for State, finishing in second place overall, and will now compete in State, at Bunker Hills, on June 11th and 12th. Head Coach Pete McGinnis joined KDWA Sports on Thursday, with a full report. Don’t forget, hear from Raider Girls Golf Coach Becky Hartung on Saturday, at the Hastings Coaches Show, with more on Senior Hannah Hubbart qualifying for State, in the Girls State Meet, as well!