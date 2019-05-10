Raiders Keep MEC Title Chances Afloat

The Hastings Raiders Baseball Team swept their 2019 Season Series with Simley on Friday, winning on Senior Night, at Vets’ Park in Hastings, 12-8, behind a total team effort, at the plate, on the mound, and in the field. The win puts the Raiders in a great spot heading in to next week, with an 8-5 Conference record, and three MEC Games on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, and a chance to still win the league. KDWA’s Nick Tuckner has more on the Raiders win, and two Prescott wins on the diamond, also on Friday. (Photo Credit-Coach Pagel)