Raiders Keep MEC Title Chances Afloat

May 10, 2019

The Hastings Raiders Baseball Team swept their 2019 Season Series with Simley on Friday, winning on Senior Night, at Vets’ Park in Hastings, 12-8, behind a total team effort, at the plate, on the mound, and in the field. The win puts the Raiders in a great spot heading in to next week, with an 8-5 Conference record, and three MEC Games on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, and a chance to still win the league. KDWA’s Nick Tuckner has more on the Raiders win, and two Prescott wins on the diamond, also on Friday. (Photo Credit-Coach Pagel)

