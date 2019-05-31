At about 11:20 a.m. on Friday morning, students at Hastings High School notified staff of a post made to the learning management system Schoology. As a joke, a student wrote the words “gun emoji” at the beginning of the post and listed a number of his friends below it. According to an email sent out by Hastings High School Principal Mike Johnson, the student was brought to the Administrative Office, and admitted to the joke. The timing of this incident has created a significant concern and disturbance for the school, students and parents because of the unsubstantiated threat reported on Thursday. Principal Johnson added that because of the concern for safety, the staff would be treating this as a serious discipline issue. Hastings Police met with the student along with Hastings High School administration. Stay tuned to KDWA for updates on this story.
Security Issue Reported At Hastings High School
