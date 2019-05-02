Senator Opposes Study Stipulation

Late on Thursday, the Senate removed a key piece of legislation supported by Senator Karla Bigham in the mandated testing of all Minnesota Schools to determine if Minnesota school Children, staff ,teachers and visitors are at risk from radon exposure. The Senator voiced her oppostion to what she calls a no-brainer and common sense legislation.
The companion bill is also in the House with Representative Anne Claflin attempting to keep it in before it heads to conference committee, likely next week. Hear more from recent legislative news every Wednesday on our Session Updates.