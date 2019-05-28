Shortage Of Umps Postpones Playoffs

The Hastings Raiders Baseball Team not only had to wait until Tuesday because of our Memorial Day Rain, but also lost Tuesday’s chance at opening the Section 3AAAA Playoffs because of what Section 3AAAA Rep Scott Larson called on Tuesday afternoon a “shortage of umpires” and not poor field conditions. KDWA’s Nick Tuckner has more on the re-formatted bracket, that will now begin Wednesday, with the chance of playing up to three games in three straight days. Also, Head Coach Taylor Pagel joined KDWA Sports to look forward to that first game of Sections, whenever that may be.