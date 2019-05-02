Simacek Fans 14, Raiders Win!

The Hastings Raiders Girls Softball Team won on their Senior Day, at home, as Senior Pitcher Kayla Simacek blew through the South Saint Paul lineup, from start to finish, striking out 8 of the first 9 she faced, finishing one bunt single away from perfection, in a 14-strikeout performance, winning 3-0, and sweeping the 2019 Metro East Conference Series with the Packers. Fellow Senior Sydney Radke had three of the Raiders five hits in the game, going 3-3, in the winning effort. KDWA’s Nick Tuckner has more on the big win.