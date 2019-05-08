Spiral Brew Crew Testify in Washington

On Wednesday the owners of Spriral Brewery will testify in our nation’s capital before the House Small Business Committee on their experience in taking on the challenges of owning and operating a small business. Amy, Nick and Jen Fox, all of Hastings were invited to appear before the committee by Congresswoman Angie Craig, who represents the 2nd District and was given the opportunity to feature the testimony of these local entrepreneurs who just recently celebrated one year at the helm of their downtown Hastings brewery. A link has been placed on the KDWA.com webpage that will allow listeners to view the live stream video from the House meeting room scheduled to be held from 9-11am Central Time. Each Representative on the committee was allowed to invite one subject as they honor the nation’s small business heroes. KDWA will feature comments from an interview recorded on Wednesday with the CD2 Congresswoman and Amy Fox in tomorrow’s newscasts.
Live stream link for Small Business Committee- https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1Oi6VsVKJ5I