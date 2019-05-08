Spiral Brewery owner Amy Fox appeared before a House Committee in Washington, D.C. Wednesday morning to provide her views on governmental roles in the function and financing of small business. Ms. Fox was invited to testify during the Small Business Hero recognition during the national Small Business Week by CD2 Congresswoman Angie Craig. Fox was accompanied by husband Nick Fox and sister in law and co-owner Jen Fox. We will have an expanded story of the experience and hear from the Congresswoman and Fox on what the opportunity meant to their business and also to Hastings.
Spiral Brewery Owner Testifies
