Tank Cleaning Clouds Water

Questions from some residents on Thursday, May 23rd, concerned some discoloration of tap water. Hastings Public Works reported at Mid-day, that they had performed some maintenance work at one of the city’s water towers causing some iron sediment to be stirred up on portions of the water system, similar to when citywide fire hydrant flushing is done. They did apologize on social media for this inconvenience and assured residents that the water remains safe to use and drink. The work has been completed and they expect the discoloration issues to subside over the next 24 hours.