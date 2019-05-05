This Old Horse Welcomes Runners

The seventh annual Run for the Roses took place on Saturday, May 4th at Wishbone Ranch just west of Hastings. This is the home for rescured, retired and rehabed horses made possible by This Old Horse owners Jim and Nancy Turner and a long list of volunteers that care and nourish these animals every day of the year. In May, the running of the Kentucky Derby is marked by This Old Horse’s main fundraiser which hosts a stick pony race, a 5 K fun run, live country music and plenty of opportunity to see and even pet the equine large and very small who make their home in the barns and stalls of this Old Horse. About 500 guests turned out for the event which sprawed out between the pastures and barns that house their pampered tenants.
Turner commented on the gift of a beautiful day.
She also shared some goals for the next year.
I also spoke with one of the hundreds of regular volunteers including Hastings resident Sue Gackle, who helps out twice a week.
I asked if the time in the barn kept her young.
More information including how to donate, how to volunteer or how to provide a foster space can be found on their website. www.thisoldhorse.org