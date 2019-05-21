Tuesday Baseball and Softball Recap

On the Tri-County Baseball and Softball Fields, Thursday, the Hastings Baseball Team may have fell to East Ridge, 11-1, but the rest of our Raider and Cardinals Teams picked up the slack, with Hastings Softball winning 9-5 in their Section 3AAAA Quarterfinal on the road, Prescott Softball also winning their Regional Semifinal over Fall Creek 17-3 in five innings, while the Prescott Baseball Team ended their Regular Season with a 8-3, five-inning win over Eau Claire Regis. KDWA’s Nick Tuckner has more on the wet, sloppy day on the diamonds!