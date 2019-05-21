«

Print this Post

Tuesday Baseball and Softball Recap

Categories:

Featured

May 21, 2019

May 21, 2019

On the Tri-County Baseball and Softball Fields, Thursday, the Hastings Baseball Team may have fell to East Ridge, 11-1, but the rest of our Raider and Cardinals Teams picked up the slack, with Hastings Softball winning 9-5 in their Section 3AAAA Quarterfinal on the road, Prescott Softball also winning their Regional Semifinal over Fall Creek 17-3 in five innings, while the Prescott Baseball Team ended their Regular Season with a 8-3, five-inning win over Eau Claire Regis. KDWA’s Nick Tuckner has more on the wet, sloppy day on the diamonds!

Click here for audio

   
   

This post has no tag

Permanent link to this article: http://kdwa.com/2019/05/tuesday-baseball-and-softball-recap/

Leave a Reply