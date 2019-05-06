Volunteers Pitch In to Clean Up

The annual Hastings Community Clean up for Parks and Trails coordinated by the Parks and Recreation Department took place on May 4th as 143 volunteers gathered on Saturday morning to remove dozens of bags of garbage, debris and other junk from 21 of the 37 parks in the city. According to Paige Marschall Bigler, sixteen parks were previously cleaned or will be completed during the remainder of May. The Parks crews picked up the bags for disposal which included a few unique finds, a complete bedframe and a tractor seat. Thanks were extended by the city for those pitching in to help preserve local recreation resources and to offer a good impression to visitors who also use them.