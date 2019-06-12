A.D. Smith Wraps Up School Sports

Over the next two days, KDWA Sports will be catching up with Prescott High School Athletic Director and Assistant Principal Matt Smith, as we close up the 2018-19 School Year at PHS, by talking about the fantastic run from the Prescott Softball Team to wrap it up, and in Part Two, we look ahead to the Fall, and what Smith is doing to prepare for 2019-20. Plus, we also announce that Cross Country Coach and Counselor Steve Peterson will be leaving PHS, for a job in the Hastings School District. All of that and more in our AD Update to close the Spring!