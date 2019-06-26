Allina Announce Wage Increase

As part of its on-going commitment to provide and support “Whole Person Care” for all employees, Allina Health announced on Tuesday that it will bring its current employees’ wages to its own internal wage floor of $15 per hour, exceeding the current minimum wage required by city, state and federal legislation. According to a press release issued by the health system, Helen Strike, president of River Falls Area Hospital and Regina Hospital, stated that it’s important Allina Health continually invest in their talented workforce and provide a culture of caring so they can best care for patients, their families and their coworkers. The wage floor applies to all Allina Health employees, both union and non-contract staff. The new hourly wage floor goes into effect in July.