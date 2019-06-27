Annual Financial Report Ready

At the July 1st meeting of the Hastings City Council, a presentation will be made of the Comprehensive Annual Financial Report, which is the accounting of all financial aspects of the city from January 1st 2018 to December 31st of that year. The audit has been completed and determined clean with no modifications needed. That is the best outcome for the process. Listed under Major initiatives for the city during that timeframe were the private and public partnership in the building of the parking ramp, the continued progress for the redevelopment of the Hudson Manufacturing Building, the completion and submission of the 2040 Comprehensive plan and the coordination of the Vermillion Street Corridor Study. Hastings also entered a Joint Powers agreement with the Eastern Dakota County Transit Study. In the area of development, numbers were released showing the talley of new residential projects for the year, 15 and the number of new commercial builds which was 3. Permits were pulled for 65 residential remodels and 54 commercial remodels. Other permits in 2018 totaled 1604 with a dollar value based on those 1741 permits at $39.8 million dollars. The full 191 page financial report can be found on the city website.