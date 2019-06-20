Girls Scout Brownie Troop 57688 recently completed a project to install a Little Free Library, and a bench, in Axelrod Park, in St. Paul Park. According to an article in the South Washington County Bulletin, the installation was the culmination of their service project, inspired after the troop read the Brownies journey book, “A World of Girls”. The Brownie Troop completed the project with the blessing of the St. Paul Park City Council, after presenting the plan at a council meeting on May 6th. To satisfy the sustainability requirements of the project, the troop will maintain the library and keep it stocked with books. The troop dedicated the library and bench at a ceremony, held on June 7th.
Brownies Behind Books
