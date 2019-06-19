Driver Reminder

Reminder for drivers in Hastings: Northbound General Sieben Drive, between 15th and 13th Streets is closed to traffic. Travel on that stretch is limited to southbound traffic only. Please do not disregard the barricades, as there have already been a number of near misses in the area. Hastings Police will increase patrols in the area.

Collins Changes Course

June 19, 2019

Breaking News- June 19th- 7PM- An announcement made tonight at the District 200 School Board meeting by Superintendent Tim Collins who formally withdrew his previous resignation, telling nearly 40 community members and the board that he intends to stay and finish out his contract. Tune in Thursday for the statement Collins made after the meeting and hear more of his reasoning behind the change of plans.

