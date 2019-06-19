Breaking News- June 19th- 7PM- An announcement made tonight at the District 200 School Board meeting by Superintendent Tim Collins who formally withdrew his previous resignation, telling nearly 40 community members and the board that he intends to stay and finish out his contract. Tune in Thursday for the statement Collins made after the meeting and hear more of his reasoning behind the change of plans.
Collins Changes Course
