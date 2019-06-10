Community Meals Begin

Just before the first meal was served on Monday, volunteers and organizers prepared fresh food for the guests that will arrive by bus, by car, by bike and by foot power to the Dining room at Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church, 400 West 9th Street in Hastings. A hot, noon-time meal will be provided free of charge to anyone who comes by each weekday from now until the end of August. Using a selection of foods made available from 2nd Harvest Heartland, members of Loaves and Fishes organize volunteers and plan menus that will serve families, youth and individuals that come to share a mid-day meal. Rachael Friesen and Dylan Kulik had a brief time to talk with me as they finalized preparation for the meal and I found out a little about Dylan who attends MacAllister College and has a background in growing food.
Rachael is serving as a coordinator and has been associated with Loaves and Fishes for 4 years. She explains the focus of the program.
Transportation is also available to and from the meals with a shuttle bus that stops at 8 points in the city. See the KDWA.com website for a complete list and timetable for the bus.