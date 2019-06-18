Council Closer To Admin Decision

At Monday night’s Hastings City council meeting, an update was provided by Jim Miller, representing the Mercer Group a consulting firm coordinating applications for the position of Hastings city Administrator. During the meeting, Miller made a request that the Ad Hoc committee tasked with completing the interviews with semi-finalists narrow that selection to a workable number. Miller conferred extensively with the council and staff to provide a clear picture of the person who would best fit the position that has been filled by Julie Flaten after the resignation of Melanie Mesko Lee in January of this year.
On Monday night the full council voted to reduce the number of candidates from 43 down to 6 strong, qualified recommendations. On Wednesday, the Ad Hoc committee of Councilmembers Braucks, Lund and Folch will begin the interviews via Skype as it was confirmed to be the most efficient method to connect effectively with candidates, some of which were confirmed to be from outstate and perhaps located in other states.
Once the six interviews are completed a selection of 3 or 4 finalist will likely be brought to the city sometime in July for face to face interviews and selection made by the full council.