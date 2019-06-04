Dakota County Jail Log June 4

From the Dakota County Jail booking report for Tuesday, June 4th, Dakota County Deputies arrested 45-year-old Randolph resident Donovan George Carpenter on a felony charge of violation of a restraining order. Carpenter was booked and released pending an appearance in court. Hastings Police apprehended 22-year-old Kyle Erick Johnson on a felony charge of 5th degree possession of marijuana. Johnson was booked and released as the charge is processed. And 43-year-old Hastings resident Bryan Michael Thomas was detained by Hastings Police on a felony charge of 2nd degree assault with a dangerous weapon, and misdemeanor charges of assault and driving with a suspended license. Thomas remains in custody pending an appearance in court on the 6th. All persons listed on the blotter report are presumed innocent until proven guilty by due process of law.
