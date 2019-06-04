The asphalt on the Downtown Parking ramp has been completed as well as the alley that was also redone between the ramp and Comfort by Design. An agreement was approved at the May 20th Council meeting for the city to cover $20,000 of the $42,000 cost of the concrete alley replacement. The remainder of the work, including the paving of the lower- street level lot got underway Tuesday, with a brick red sidewalk and a full concrete floor finished before heavy afternoon rains. The glass door at the entrance to the staircase has also been installed and striping, lighting fixtures and other items should be addressed as well. The ramp will likely get some use as the the first Downtown Cruise In will be held on Saturday, June 15th.
Downtown Ramp Nearing Completion
