Energy Action Plan Detailed

During the Monday evening Hastings City Council meeting, the Council was provided an update on the City’s Energy Action Plan. Marissa Bayer from the Center for Energy and Environment explained the prep work done by the City and Excel Energy to frame the Energy Action Plan.
Bayer also explained what the timeline for the plan looks like.
Hastings Human Resources Technician Megan White stated that the introduction of the Plan at the City Council meeting, and Bayer’s presentation, had no formal requests for action or financial requests, but was informational in nature. More information will be made available on the City Website.