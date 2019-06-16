The Hastings City Council meets for regular business on Monday, June 17th, at 7 PM in Council Chambers. After roll call, the Pledge of Allegiance, public comments, and consideration of the Consent Agenda, the Council will move to reports from standing committees. Administration will ask for the Council to approve a sale date of July 15, 2019 for $3,935,000 of General Obligation Bonds for street improvement projects, provide an update on the Energy Action Plan, the solar subscription, and the City Administrator hiring process. The council will then move on to unfinished business, new business and reports from council members, and other officials. Once the items on the agenda have been considered, the meeting will adjourn.
Hastings City Council Preview June 17
