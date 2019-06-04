Hastings Council Approves Chlorine Gas Protection

After more than 8 months of investigation, involvement of consultants, the public and various other influences, the Hastings City council voted unanimously at their June 3rd meeting to move forward with the Gas Chlorination of the Hastings Municipal water supply. Public works director Nick Egger presented a brief review of the factors involved in this decision that resulted in some pointed dialogue between residents and those who represent them. On Monday night the proposed solution was accepted, with Egger confirming that the overarching mission was and will be to provide protection to the public by means of the chosen disinfectant process. After the vote, I asked him to provide a timeline for the implementation of the system.
