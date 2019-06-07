Hastings Perkins Receives Patriotism Award

On the 144th anniversary of Dday, June 6th,a special presentation was made at the Hastings Perkins Restaruant from members of the Post 10 AM VETS. The Patriotism Award was presented by 2 members of the local group to the manager and assistant manager of the local eatery because of the continued dedication and responsibility undertaken in the flying of the giant flag above the midtown business. The 20 foot by 30 foot emblem of our nation is maintained by Perkins staff some of which were on hand Thursday to accept the award from 2 members of Post 10. Donald Whipple, Air Force Retired spoke for the group.
The regional manager, Jody Verhaest, arrived for the presentation calling it an honor to be associated with this important recognition. The store’s manager, Chris Kennedy, had this to say.
Assistant Manager Becca Canneff noted that the award had special meaning coming from those in the community.