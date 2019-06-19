HFD Medical Director Confirmed

In the consent agenda approved June 17th by the Hastings City Council, the request to continue the service provided by Dr. Larry Erickson who has served as the Medical Director for the Emergency Services of Hastings for more than 40 years. The current agreement is through Allina Health and Dr. Erickson is in the process of retiring. He would, however, like to stay on as the Medical Director for the city, primarily for the ambulance service. The financial impact of the agreement obligates the city to pay $6,000 per year for his services. In addition to that base cost, the city would be required to provide professional liablilty insurance for Dr. Erickson written through the provider who serves the city. The cost of that insurance is $2679.04 per year. The Medical Director is a mandated position, with that person responsible for several reports and assessments required to be made for personnel in the Emergency services department . Maintaining current professional licensure is the responsibility of Dr. Erickson, which he has agreed to do. According to information compiled by Chief Mike Schutt, a comparable position serving a public ambulance service in the area would require between $10,000 and $20,000. The item was passed by approval of the full consent agenda.