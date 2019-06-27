HFS Opens Hearts To Hunger

Open Your Heart to the Hungry and Homeless has announced the 9th annual Summer Challenge Grant to boost donations to MN food shelves when they need it most. Each participating food shelf, including Hastings Family Service, receives a proportionate match based on the amount raised throughout the month of July. The more funds donated to HFS in July, the larger the matching grant from Open Your Heart to the Hungry and Homeless will be. According to a press release issued by HFS, Schools play a major role in feeding hungry kids during the school year, but when summer comes and school is out, many kids go without.
Amy Sutton, Associate Director at Hastings Family Service stated that summer is one of the busiest times in the food shelf because families with children must provide more meals at home and often have increased childcare expenses as well, adding that tight budgets get stretched even further during the summer. Every dollar donated to HFS through July 31st will count toward the proportionate match. Go to HastingsFamilyService.org to make your gift or to learn more about this matching gift opportunity.