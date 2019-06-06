HMS 8th Grade Graduation Recap

The Hastings Middle School 8th Grade Graduation took place on Wednesday morning, June 5th just after 8AM. The bleachers were filled with family and the students themselves as they all sat together for the ceremony that was introduced by Vice Principal Justin Hahn and Principal Kovach. Representatives of the Student Council Sydney Peterson and Megan Grath also welcomed guests and fellow classmates and reminded them to enjoy the 89 days remaining until these 8th graders would become Hastings HS Freshmen. Several Student awards were announced that noted the top 5 or 6 in each discipline- History, Science, Math, Language, Music and Physical Education. Those students received a certificate and received a round of applause. Coach McGinnis had a special accomplishment to share as he recognized the breaking of a long standing record in the mile run which was achieved by Danny Millner who ran it in just 5 minutes, 3 seconds. Language Arts teacher Sarah Bremer then introduced the celebration address speaker, Spencer Johnson.
Although Johnson will retire this year, he had some choice advice for those who would continue as new high school students in the fall.