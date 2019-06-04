In Depth Previews For Wednesday

Today on In Depth, Congratulations to Dave Youngren on his new position in the Hastings Chamber of Commerce and Tourism Bureau. Dave will tell us more about his duties and Chamber President Kristy Barse will explain how his job will compliment the mission of informing more businesses and people about what Hastings has to offer. The the commencement speakers for Friday Night’s Hastings HS Graduation stop by to offer a preview of what they will say to their fellow classmates.Kathy Blissenbach, Deanna Small, Trevor Zeyen and Allison Amy are joined by their speech coach Darlene Olson to explain how they have developed the important message they have been chosen to share. And on today’s edition of In the Garden host CHAR SCHAAR shares her favorite blue-hued flowers and plants with us. From delphiniums to Scilla and cornflower, hydrangeas,agapanthis and everyone’s favorite snack, blueberries, we’ll discuss ways to add some bright blue to your landscape. Don’t miss these programs today on KDWA.