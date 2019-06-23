Longer Table Welcomes Community

Dozens of guests made their way to the Rotary Pavilion on Sunday afternoon to share a meal and enjoy some relaxing time by the river. The invitation was sent out weeks ago, asking everyone to bring a favorite dish to share at the Longer table. More than 15 picnic tables were assembled under the welcome orange canopy – a place to sit and talk over plates bearing salads, hotdishes, chips dips and plenty of treats. The wet weather held out for most of the event, and organizers consider this first ever Hastings longer table to be a rousing success. Our complete coverage,will be featured tomorrow on our website and in our social media. We thank everyone who answered our pot luck questions and ask you to guess which dish got the most mentions. Tune in Tuesday and find out.