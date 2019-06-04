Markuson Seeks BTYR Replacement

After a ten-year stint as the Community Coordinator of the Beyond the Yellow Ribbon Campaign for Hastings, Army and Viet Nam Veteran Dean Markuson has made the decision to step down from the his position. In a recent In Depth interview, Markuson stated that it is “time to turn the ropes over to a younger person”, adding that he would remain with the Campaign until a replacement is found and trained in. The next steps to finding a replacement are up in the air, according to Lisa Thomas of Dakota County Veterans Services. Normally, in the event of a coordinator stepping down, another volunteer from the organization would step up and take over the position, Thomas said. In Hastings, however, Markuson is the sole leader with no regular group of volunteers. Looking forward, Thomas said the ideal situation is to have a group of people step up to run the program in Hastings.