Mudhens To Honor Veterans Sunday

The Miesville Mudhens will host the Hastings Hawks in a Classic Cannon Valley League Rivalry Game on Sunday, at Jack Ruhr Field in Miesville, and on Sunday, the Mudhens will celebrate, and recognize Veterans with free admission to the game, and a special presentation during Pre-Game. If you can’t be there, KDWA Radio will have the special Pre-Game Show at 1:30pm, as Joe Kolar will have the ceremony, and special National Anthem before first pitch! KDWA’s Nick Tuckner has more on Sunday’s event, to open Independence Week.