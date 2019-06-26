Planning Commission Updates

Approvals and updates were part of the June 24th Hastings Planning Commission meeting. One of the first approvals was to welcome newest commissioner Gino Messina who was sworn in for his first term. Chair Bryan Alpaugh invited Community Development Director John Hinzman to provide information on one topic most recently featured in our local newsfeed- the status of the Confluence Development of the former Hudson Manufacturing Building. Hinzman shared some key points.
Commissioners also asked if any work has been done on the interior, to which Hinzman replied that nothing other than the extensive soil remediation that is still a necessary part of constructing on that site. An amended purchase agreement is being drafted that will take in consideration the additional cost incurred by the city as well as the potential for loss of grant funding if deadlines are missed. More topics from the meeting will be featured in our next newscast.