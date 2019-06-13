Police Seek Owners of Stolen Items

The South St. Paul Police department wants to get the word out in the south metro that earlier this spring, two of their cases resulted in the recovery of a large number of items that are likely stolen. Some of the items have been confirmed and reunited with their owners. However, there is still a lot of property for which they have not been able to identify the owners. Item include lawn mowers, snow blowers, weed whips, pressure washers, Construction saws, leaf blowers, and a lot of power tools. They want to connect with possible victims, even if you did not report the theft of similar items. Contact Sergeat Schwab with inquiries. Additional info describing some labels or inscriptions can also be found on the KDWA.com website. They would like to get these items back to their owners, and you must be prepared to prove ownership. Email rschwab@southstPaul.org.
There are some labelled items that were not enough to identify the owner. These include-Gerold, E. Botzek, EPM, and Jhon Kush. If you know who any of these owners could be please share this information with them.