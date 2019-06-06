Prescott Considers Parking Costs

During the Prescott Parks and Public Property Committee meeting on June 4th, Patrick Beilfuss, of Cedar Corporation, presented a draft plan for proposed parking on the Dakota Street properties in the downtown area. The proposed plan shows a parking ramp, which would have 94 parking stalls with entrance and exits off Dakota Street. There would also be an overhang where there could be an additional 29 parking stalls. The estimated cost per parking stall is estimated at $25,000 to $30,000 per stall. City Administrator Jayne Brand presented information regarding a Request for Information, which will be sent to developers for a public/private project.
The Dakota Street lots, the old Steamboat Inn property and lots behind the Dairy Queen will be included in the Request for Information. The city will then review the proposals and decide if any of the proposals will work for the city. Cedar Corporation is currently developing the Request for Information, which will come to the Council for approval and then be forwarded to developers. This process can take up to six months to complete.