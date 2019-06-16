Prescott Fire EMT Mtg Wednesday

The Prescott Area Fire and EMS Association will hold a regular meeting on Wednesday June 19th, at 7 PM, in Prescott Fire Hall. Agenda items include reports from the EMS Director regarding a contract renewal with River Falls, a report from the Dive team on grant requirements for fire house subs, and a fire inspections billing update. Under the heading of finance, the Association will review fire and EMS cash balances, the budget, and accounts payable for May of 2019. There will also be finance information from Fire Recovery and Waukesha Collections. Once the items on the agenda have been considered, the meeting will adjourn.