Although the Independence Holiday is approaching, a reminder was sent out by the Prescott Police department about the laws governing fireworks. Prescott does not permit the use of fireworks without a valid permit. The Prescott Police Department will be enforcing this city code. The fine amount for violation of this city ordinance is $760.
They ask all residents of the city to be respectful of those individuals that do not enjoy or appreciate the firing of loud fireworks. They remind everyone that some individuals may have PTSD, while others may have animals that are scared of the loud booms. To be safe,they said, it is best not to light anything that leaves the ground, or goes boom. Again that messge from the Prescott Police Department.
Prescott Fireworks Ordinance
