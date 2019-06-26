Ready To Read

The community turned out Tuesday evening to see for themselves that an old friend was indeed back in town. The Pleasant Hill Library has been undergoing a transformation during the past 10 months and similar to a birth, excitement and plenty of oo-ing and ah-ing was heard from patrons who arrived to see the new addition. A brand new entryway, new bathrooms and the expansive open floor plan were just some of the changes that visitors were overheard commenting on. Maker technology and an updated computer lab looked fresh and inviting among the freshly muted greens and greys that seemed to pull the outdoors in through the expansive new windows that offer a view from the Pleasant Hill. Margaret Stone, director of Dakota County’s library system was among those welcoming guests. She commented on what she thought might be highlights of the improved space.
She also noted that tradition also played a part in the design.
A formal ribbon cutting took place with several Dakota County Commissioners, Senator Karla Bigham, Mayor Mary Fasbender and many others on hand to celebrate the event.