Rotary Fishing Outing Full Steam Ahead

A warm summer day brings a big thank you to the volunteers from the Hastings Area Rotary Club who ventured out with a full pontoon of passengers this week, part of the Rotary’s Fishing Outing service to Seniors, service personnel and those with special needs in the community. The warm day and calm St. Croix River paired to give 8 riders and 3 crew members a fine 2 hour time on the water. They note that success is not necessarily measured in the amount of fish caught, -none that day- but rather in the time spent relaxing and enjoying the leisurely pace as the covered vessel searched for places for those eager to drop a hook. More outings are planned, but volunteers are always needed to accompany the groups, helping to bait hooks or reel in the whopper should they be biting. Contact Laurie Thrush at the Hastings Senior center to sign on as a guest or as a co-captain volunteer. She can be reached at 651-480-7689. The Fishing Outings launch on selected morning, early afternoon and late afternoon schedules at the Prescott Yacht Club.
(Photo- Rotary volunteers and co-captains)