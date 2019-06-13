Rowe Trust Adds Acres To Regional Park

The Washington County Board of Commissioners agreed this week to purchase 102 acres north of St. Croix Bluffs Regional Park to add to the park in Denmark Township from the Rowe Trust June 11.The $2.95 million cost will be funded by the county?s Land and Water Legacy Program proceeds. The county will now request reimbursement from the Metropolitan Council for 75 percent of the acquisition cost.The purchase was initiated by the property owner, Rowe Trust, that advised the county of its interest in selling a portion of the property. An appraisal was completed and reviewed by the County Board and the county board determined that this property is appropriate for inclusion into St. Croix Bluffs Regional Park.The landowner and county negotiated an acceptable purchase agreement at 2.95 million.