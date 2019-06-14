School Funding 543 Million

The financial impact for school districts throughout Minnesota is know known following the passage of a $543 Million Dollar E-12 education spending bill signed by Governor Walz. In some communities, farmer pay a lions share of property taxes due to the size of their land ownership. Those taxes fund schools in their district but the new plan relieves some of that burden by paying down part of those bills.
Each school district will still grapple with how to pay for factors such as declining enrollment, the cost of technology and career based equipment and the pervasive problem of underfunding for Special Education when federal and state monies fall far short of what is needed. An equal education for all is the goal, says Walz, but achieving that with a percentage of what is needed continues to be the challenge.
Recorded windfalls that will go to area districts include- $2.8 million over two years for general education and $494,000 for special education. In the South Washington County 833 District which includes Cottage Grove $10.6 million has been allotted over 2 years with $1,8 million earmarked for Special Education. The Rosemount Apple Valley Eagan district will receive $15.5 million for general education and $2.4 million for special ed. School Districts are also looking at the bottom line for other needs including transportation costs, staff insurance and health benefit costs and capital improvements that could also result in proposing levy solutions to many districts.