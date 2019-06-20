Sharks Advance Torch Thru Hastings

Almost 50 members of the local Hastings Sharks athletic team will compete in a variety of sporting events at the Special Olympics Summer Games held this weekend at the University of St. Thomas in St. Paul. The Law Enforcement Flame of Hope torch run, which is the community connector precursor to the games, came through Hastings on Wednesday afternoon with a full contingent of bike riding officers, and support vehicles that began the day in Rochester. Hastings Deputy Chief Dave Wilske rode all day to accompany the torch in another step closer to the lighting ceremony that will merge all state torches at the caldron in St. Paul on Friday night. Several members of Hastings Law Enforcement were there to receive the torch at the Ice Arena then run and biked with it to Pinecrest Elementary. There they were led by sirens and flashing lights- joined by many of the Hastings Sharks team members who fell into line, running down Pine to the bike trail at Highway 55 before turning towards Roadside park.
Parent and Sharks Coordinator Lisa Sieben shared some details as we waited for the athletes to arrive.
Law Enforcement are instrumental in fundraising all year long for community based programs that provide a competitive opportunity for Special Olympics athletes to participate in. The Last Leg of this torch run is done in preparation for the games, held every year in nearly every state in the US. Athletes ages 8 and older will run track, swim, play basketball and enjoy competition in skills they have developed through local chapters with parents and other volunteers keeping them active and part of the community.
Congratulations to these local athletes in the games this weekend. A video of part of the run is featured on the KDWA Facebook page.
(Photo by Kaiya Witt)