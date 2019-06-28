Sidewalk Collapse Update From MnDOT

Now an update on the sidewalk slab collapse that took place due to placement of a leveling leg from a contractor’s machine. The sidewalk, located on the east edge of McNamara Field underwent evaluation by MnDOT who has reported that the void found under the sidewalk was contained to the area affecting just three sidewalk panels. MnDOT crews have installed foam in the void area and plans to backfill the voidand replace with poured concrete. This fix is expected to last until the Hwy 61 project, which will take place in 7 years, in 2026. At that time, more evaluation will take place. MnDOT also anticipates an evaluation of the stone retaining wall to begin in the upcoming year as an evaluation of the Hwy 61 corridor is conducted. MnDOT also addressed the reports that some small material has been observed getting through the wall, which they say is actually a good sign, meaning that water is not being trapped behind the wall. The amount of material coming through the wall is expected to reduce after the sidewalk panels are poured. It will be determined in that complete evaluation, what, if anything, will be done in regards to the continued protection and stablizing of the iconic wall.