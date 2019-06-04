STAARS Graduates 2019

The first graduation cermony for 2019 in District 200 took place at the Rotary Pavilion in Levee Park as 3 young women stepped forth to receive their certificate as they completed the STAARS program. STAARS is a post-secondary transition program for students on IEPs. Students who have been referred to STAARS have completed high school credit requirements but continue to require some additional services and experiences to be better prepared for life after high school.Specifically they receive instruction, work experiences and other services to address the areas of Education, Employment, and Independent Living Skills. Superintendent Tim Collins was part of the ceremony for the trio who will make the next transition to work or futher education. They thanked family, friends and their caring teachers, PSAs and other support staff that have helped them attain this goal.